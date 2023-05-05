Skip to main content
Lizzo Calls In Sick, Postpones Montreal Date

Lizzo onstage in London Getty Images

Lizzo is taking a sick day. The hit singer was scheduled to perform a concert in Montreal tonight, but announced in an Instagram video that she couldn’t do the show.

“I had a sore throat last night and a headache, and I went to bed. And I woke up this morning and it was worse, and my body is weak and I have chills, and my head hurts,” Lizzo said. “Normally, if it’s just a cold, I would shower, I would eat, take some medicine (and) it gets better. But this is getting worse.

“I have to make the unfortunate decision to cancel today,” Lizzo concluded the video. “I want to find a date to reschedule, but I just can’t perform tonight.

