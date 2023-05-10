‘Live With Kelly & Mark’ Sees Ratings Growth For Second Consecutive Week

Mark Consuelos‘ second week at the hosts’ desk was another triumph.

Consuelos joined his wife Kelly Ripa as co-host of the syndicated Live with Kelly and Mark on April 17, taking over for longtime co-host Ryan Seacrest.

After a successful first week, the syndicated talk show once again saw strong numbers for the week of April 24, when it averaged 2.3M viewers per episode and a 1.6 Household rating, which is Nielsen’s key syndicated measure.

That made it the No. 1 daytime talk show across network or syndicated in terms of both rating and total viewers, according to live+same-day Nielsen data. The show also ranked at that week’s top entertainment talk show across daytime and late night.

For the second week in a row, Live improved year-over-year in both total viewers and in ratings. The week of April 24 was up 7% compared to the year prior, and total viewers saw a 6% increase.

In their first week, Consuelos and Ripa played especially well in the show’s home market of New York. The couple’s premiere week marked Live‘s most-watched week in nearly three years with 254,000 people tuning in same-day. The show hasn’t managed a bigger New York audience since May 2020.