Mark Consuelos ‘Live’ Premiere Week With Kelly Ripa Boosts Ratings For ABC Talk Show

EXCLUSIVE: Audiences are eager to see Mark Consuelos in the hosts’ seat.

Consuelos joined his wife Kelly Ripa as co-host of ABC’s Live with Kelly and Mark on April 17, taking over for longtime co-host Ryan Seacrest. Seacrest exited the show on April 14 after six seasons.

The debut week for Live with Kelly and Mark managed the talk show’s strongest ratings and largest audience in three months.

According to live+same-day Nielsen data, the show averaged about 2.4M viewers and a 1.7 Household rating, which is Nielsen’s key syndicated measure. That’s the highest for both since the week of January 16.

Live also improved year-over-year in both total viewers and in the demo. Versus the same week in 2022, the show was up 6% in ratings (1.7 vs. 1.6) and 8% in total viewers (2.4M vs. 2.3M).

Consuelos and Ripa played especially well in the show’s home market of New York. The couple’s premiere week marked Live‘s most-watched week in nearly three years with 254,000 people tuning in same-day. The show hasn’t managed a bigger New York audience since May 2020.