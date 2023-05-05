Lisa Vanderpump To Close ‘Pump’ Restaurant Featured On Reality Show

Reality star and restaurateur Lisa Vanderpump is closing her Pump restaurant in West Hollywood, California.

“It’s with heavy hearts that we announce that the lease at Pump restaurant is expiring, and we will be closing its doors on July 5th, after 10 years of beautiful evenings under our olive trees,” reads the statement posted on Pump’s Instagram.

Pump was one of several restaurants featured on the reality Show “Vanderpump Rules.” Two others venues, Tom Tom and SUR, are still in service.

Vanderpump’s statement blamed a rent increase for Pump’s demise.

“While we have loved our time operating Pump, to take on another 10-year lease with a huge increase in rent by the landlords, is not something we are ready to commit to,” the statement continues. “After successfully running 37+ establishments for many years, this type of rent is untenable.”

Her landlord disagreed.

“Lisa’s comments regarding the rent for Pump are not accurate. We did not raise the rent and in fact have been nothing but supportive as they tried to catch up on lease obligations including forgiving some rent during Covid,” a statement read.