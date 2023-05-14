Lisa Marie Presley Remembered By Daughter Riley Keough As “Deeply Loving Mama”

Riley Keough saluted the late Lisa Marie Presley today via Instagram on the first Mother’s Day holiday without her.

“Lucky to have had the best and most deeply loving mama I could have asked for,” Keough said on Instagram. It featured a photo of her mother and father, Danny Keough, holding her as an infant.

Keough, the star of “Daisy Jones and the Six,” was Lisa Marie’s oldest child from her relationship with Danny.

Expressing her sorrow over her mother’s death has been difficult for Keough. She had her husband, Ben Smith-Petersen, read her eulogy at the funeral.

The social media post comes as relations are strained between Keough and Priscilla Presley, her grandmother. Priscilla Presley is contesting Lisa Marie’s will, which removed her mother as a trustee.

The 2016 amendment named Riley as the trust controller of Elvis Presley’s Graceland mansion and 15% ownership of the singer’s estate.