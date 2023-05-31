Lisa Ling Joins CBS News As A Contributor

Lisa Ling has joined CBS News as a contributor across the network broadcasts and platforms.

Ling served as host and executive producer of This Is Life with Lisa Ling for CNN, but the show was not renewed last year as the network went through a round of budget cuts. The show explored issues like interracial families, sex trafficking and gun violence.

Ling also headlined the HBO Max documentary series Take Out, centering on Asian American history and cuisine.

Before CNN, Ling was host and executive producer of Our America for Oprah Winfrey’s OWN, and was host of National Geographic Ultimate Explorer. She previously was a co-host on The View and contributed to ABC News’ Nightline. She started in journalism as a correspondent for Channel One. Among other assignments, she covered the civil war in Afghanistan when she was just 21.

Ling will start on the network this summer and will be based in Los Angeles.

Neeraj Khemlani, president and co-head of CBS News, said in a statement that Ling “delivers some of the most authentic, human and revealing interviews because of how she embeds with communities and the people she covers.”