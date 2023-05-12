Lionsgate Unifies Production & Acquisitions Groups Under Nathan Kahane

Lionsgate has merged its Production and Acquisitions groups under a single Content banner, to be headed by Motion Picture Group president Nathan Kahane.

Joe Drake, Lionsgate Motion Picture Group Chair just made the announcement.

“Lionsgate has grown aggressively over the last few years,” said Drake. “We now release approximately 50 new films every year across our wide theatrical release business, from our tentpoles like John Wick: Chapter 4 and The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes to our more targeted theatrical business with movies like Sisu and Fall, including a vibrant multiplatform release pipeline that debuts over 30 films annually. In a business where content is more valuable than ever, our strategy is to meet audiences across the globe wherever they consume entertainment with the movies they want to see. Bringing internal development, acquisitions, and co-productions together in one unit enables us to reach the full potential of our philosophy and strategy as a studio.”

In the new structure, Lionsgate’s Jason Constantine has been named co-president, Motion Picture Group. Constantine, who has driven pick-ups of the John Wick, Expendables and Saw franchises during his tenure at the studio, will report directly to Kahane and oversee creative strategy in both production and acquisitions.

Charlotte Koh will join the studio as EVP, Acquisitions and Co-Productions. In that position, she will be focused on leading the acquisitions team for the wide-release theatrical slate. Taking on additional leadership responsibilities alongside Koh, Lauren Bixby has been upped to SVP, Acquisitions and Co-Productions, and will continue to lead the studio’s acquisitions team for multiplatform and streaming titles as well as oversee the blossoming targeted theatrical business.

“As Cannes gets underway next week, we’re thrilled to welcome Charlotte to the Lionsgate family,” Kahane continued. “Her vast experience in development, production, and acquisitions, alongside her extensive relationships throughout the industry, make her uniquely suited for this role and a fantastic addition to the team. She’ll make a great teammate to Lauren, who has helped stand up an expanding streaming business and whose expertise in creating a slate of multiplatform titles has continued to grow and prove increasingly important and profitable under her leadership. This is an exciting time for the company and I couldn’t ask for a better collaborator and partner than Jason Constantine as we guide the Motion Picture Group.”

Erin Westerman will continue in her role as President of Production, overseeing the development and production of all of Lionsgate’s home grown titles and will continue to report to Kahane.

Koh joins Lionsgate from Confluential Films. She previously served as Head of Digital Media & Unscripted for Hello Sunshine, Head of Video for the Huffington Post, Head of Original Productions for GoPro, and Head of Originals at Hulu (a role she founded), as well as playing important business development and creative roles at Marvel, Fox Searchlight, and other companies.