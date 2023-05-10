Blumhouse’s ‘Imaginary’ Gets 2024 Release Date From Lionsgate

EXCLUSIVE: Blumhouse’s Jeff Wadlow-directed horror movie Imaginary will be released by Lionsgate on February 2. It’s the first time in quite some time that the two studios have teamed up.

In the movie, which Wadlow co-wrote with Greg Erb and Jason Oremland, a young woman returns to her childhood home only to discover that the imaginary friend she left behind is very real and very unhappy she left.

Wadlow is also producing with Blumhouse Boss Jason Blum. EP is Blumhouse’s Ryan Turek

The feature reps the third time that Wadlow has worked as a director for Blumhouse after Truth or Dare ($95.3M WW) and the early 2020 pre-Covid title, Fantasy Island ($49.4M WW). Wadlow also directed Kick-Ass 2 ($61.7M WW).

Currently dated on Feb. 2 next year is Warner Bros. Barry Levinson directed Robert De Niro mob film, The Wise Guys.