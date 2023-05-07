Lionel Richie And Katy Perry Join UK Stars To Perform At First Coronation Concert

Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Tom Cruise led the American contingent joining a list of international artists performing at the UK’s first Coronation Concert on Sunday evening.

Katy Perry referenced her close links with the King, the pair working together on the Prince’s Asian Trust, while Lionel Richie was the first global ambassador for the Prince’s Trust, which has been helping young people for over five decades.

King Charles, Queen Camilla and other royal family members took their seats to watch the stars perform on a specially constructed golden stage at Windsor Castle.

Related Story Prince William Shares Pride In Father King Charles III From Stage Of Coronation Concert

Despite the A-list lineup, arguably the most dazzling part of the night came with an aerial lightshow, powered by drones, highlighting the natural world, while Alexis Ffrench sang Simple Minds’ anthem ‘Don’t You Forget About Me.’

This was the first time there had been a Coronation Concert, and the first time Windsor Castle had been used as an impressive backdrop for such an event. Downton Abbey star Hugh Bonneville hosted the event which took place 24 hours after the King’s Coronation in central London.

Concert organisers took pains to include artists from across the Commonwealth, with a choir assembled from groups around the world, led by Steve Winwood in a rendition of his hit Higher Love.

Other artists included Andrea Bocelli and Bryn Terfel, pianist Lang Lang with singer Nicole Scherzinger, Paloma Faith and British group Take That.