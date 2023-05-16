Lion Heart Distribution Takes North American Rights To Sally Struthers Horror Debut ‘Evil Sublet’

EXCLUSIVE: Los Angeles-based Lion Heart Distribution has acquired North American rights to Allan Piper’s horror-comedy eVil Sublet co-starring All In The Family star Sally Struthers and Jennifer Leigh Houston.

It follows the misadventures of a New York couple who think they have hit the jackpot when they move into a cheap apartment. They soon discover they have landed landlords quite literally from hell, who want them to pay the rent with their lives.

The film is based on real-life mysterious events in Piper’s apartment which he shares with his wife (Leigh Houston) in New York’s East Village (aka “the eVil’).

“Doors fling open. Objects fly off shelves. Jen’s heard crying voices and been grabbed by a cold hand in the dark. But none of this would push us out, because we’re lucky to have an affordable, sitcom-sized New York apartment.

The film is produced by Beth Ann Mastromarino, Emmy-nominee Chris Pearson (Dan Vs.), Houston, and Piper.

“Lion Heart Distribution is thrilled to bring eVil Sublet to North American audiences,” said CEO Jerome Courshon.

“The filmmaking team behind this exceptional movie has crafted a terrific horror-comedy, sure to satisfy genre fans — and will even surprise mainstream audiences with its funny and wicked social commentary sprinkled throughout.”

The film marks Struthers’ first-ever appearance in a horror movie.

“I’d rather be part of the scaring than be scared,” said Struthers. “Horror films frighten the poop out of me. And then they stay with me. eVil Sublet is sure to leave creepy images permanently emblazoned in people’s minds.”



The movie premiered this month at the Coney Island Film Festival, since Coney Island’s iconic amusement park features prominently in the movie, winning Best Feature Award.

The film will continue to play in festivals before its commercial release later this year.