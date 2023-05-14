Skip to main content
WGA Strike: Freeform’s ‘While You Were Breeding’ Shuts Down Post-Production; Creator Kristin Newman Says “Incredibly Painful” Decision Was “The Right Thing To Do”

Deadline's Strike Talk Podcast With Billy Ray & Todd Garner, Week 2: Guest John Wells On Differing Objectives Of Legacy & Tech Companies
Linda Yaccarino Shares First Tweet Since Becoming Twitter’s New CEO As Elon Musk Addresses “Concerns” About New Hire

Linda Yaccarino and Elon Musk
Linda Yaccarino and Elon Musk Santiago Felipe/Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Elon Musk named Linda Yaccarino as the new Twitter CEO and the former NBCUniversal advertising executive is finally breaking her silence on the social media platform.

“I’ve long been inspired by your vision to create a brighter future. I’m excited to help bring this vision to Twitter and transform this business together!” Yaccarino tweeted in a message thanking Musk for the opportunity.

After making worldwide news as the new Twitter boss, Yaccarino noticed that her follower count grew exponentially and acknowledged the uptick.

“I see I have some new followers…I’m not as prolific as @elonmusk (yet!), but I’m just as committed to the future of this platform,” she added. “Your feedback is VITAL to that future. I’m here for all of it. Let’s keep the conversation going and build Twitter 2.0 together!”

Previously, Musk made the announcement of Yaccarino’s hiring and explained how their roles would differ at the top of the company.

“I am excited to welcome Linda Yaccarino as the new CEO of Twitter!” Musk tweeted. @LindaYacc will focus primarily on business operations, while I focus on product design & new technology. Looking forward to working with Linda to transform this platform into X, the everything app.”

Following Musk’s message, some users expressed concern over their “freedom of speech” being violated citing an interview Yaccarino had with the Twitter owner weeks before. The Twitter user assumes that Yaccarino would push initiatives to limit users’ speech to appease advertisers.

Musk replied, “I hear your concerns, but don’t judge too early. I am adamant about defending free speech, even if it means losing money.”

