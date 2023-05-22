‘Lift’: Netflix’s Action Comedy Starring Kevin Hart Pushes Premiere Date, Gets First Look Photo 

Lift, the forthcoming action comedy teaming Kevin Hart with director F. Gary Gray (Straight Outta Compton), has pushed its Netflix premiere date to January 12, 2024, the streamer revealed on Monday. Also unveiled was a first look photo for the film, at one point set to open on August 25, 2023, which you can view above.

A heist pic written by Daniel Kunka, Emerald Fennell and Simon Kinberg, Lift watches as an international crew is recruited to prevent a terrorist attack, and must pull off the heist on a plane mid-flight.

Additional cast for the film, teased today as part of Netflix’s upcoming slate of action films and series, includes Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Vincent D’Onofrio, Úrsula Corberó, Billy Magnussen, Jacob Batalon, Jean Reno, Sam Worthington, Viveik Kalra, Yun Jee Kim, Burn Gorman and Paul Anderson.

Producers on Lift include Hart and Bryan Smiley for Hartbeat; Matt Reeves and Adam Kassan for 6th & Idaho; and Kinberg and Audrey Chon for Genre Pictures. The executive producers are Gray, Brent O’Connor and Patricia Braga.

Notable recent titles released by Netflix on the film side include Jamie Payne’s crime thriller Luther: The Fallen Sun, continuing the saga of the hit BBC series Luther; the Jeremy Garelick-helmed Murder Mystery 2, reteaming Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston; and Niki Caro’s action thriller The Mother starring Jennifer Lopez, which debuted on the streamer ahead of Mother’s Day weekend. Anticipated upcoming titles set for release this summer include the Chris Hemsworth-led Extraction 2 (June 16), Bird Box Barcelona (July 14), the spy thriller Heart of Stone (August 11) starring Gal Gadot, and the comedy You Are So Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah (August 25) from Sandler’s Happy Madison.