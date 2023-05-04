Liev Schreiber In Talks To Lead Action-Thriller ‘The Guns Of Christmas Past’ For Director Xavier Gens & XYZ — Cannes Market

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 25: Liev Schreiber attends the National Geographic, Disney+, and Hulu Premiere of “A Small Light” at Alice Tully Hall on April 25, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Disney+)

EXCLUSIVE: Liev Schrieber (Ray Donovan) is in negotiations for the lead role in action-thriller The Guns Of Christmas Past, which will be directed by Xavier Gens (Gangs Of London).

In the genre mash-up, described to us as “A Christmas Carol meets John Wick“, Ebb is a former hitman for the mob, brought out from hiding when his former best friend and partner is killed. Ebb penetrates the compound of his enemy to exact revenge but the ghosts of past, present and future all arrive to thwart his plans.

XYZ will be shopping the project at the upcoming Cannes market. Ray Donovan, Spotlight and X-Men Origins star Schreiber will also be in the Cannes festival lineup with Wes Anderson’s Asteroid City.

Andrew Hilton’s script is being produced by Navid McIlhargey and Erik Olsen, with XYZ Films also producing and financing with investment funding coming from IPR.VC. The film is due to go into production later this year.

Gens’ credits include Gangs Of London, Hitman, The Divide, Cold Skin and Frontier(s). Hilton (Brake) has worked in script development for 15 years.

“I am excited to work with Liev and XYZ Films and bring a modern design style to this unique and original script. I hope to follow in the tradition of classic holiday action movies like Die Hard, and create a really fun film that audiences will come back to year after year,” said Xavier Gens.

“Coming from XYZ, and given our experience delivering a fresh approach to action through such films as our Raid franchise, we see this as an action franchise vehicle akin to the breakout film Nobody, which was an enormous success,” said XYZ Films.

Schreiber is repped by UTA and Untitled Entertainment. Gens is repped by Anonymous content and Agents Associes. Hilton is repped by Craig A. Kessler.