‘Lessons In Chemistry’: Brie Larson’s Apple TV+ Series Gets Premiere Date

Apple TV+ has set a fall premiere date for limited drama series Lessons in Chemistry, starring and executive produced by Oscar winner Brie Larson. The series will debut with the first two episodes on Friday, October 13. New episodes will debut weekly on Fridays through November 24.

Based on Bonnie Garmus’ best-selling debut novel, Lessons in Chemistry, set in the early 1950s, follows Elizabeth Zott (Larson), whose dream of being a scientist is put on hold in a patriarchal society. When Elizabeth finds herself fired from her lab, she accepts a job as a host on a TV cooking show, and sets out to teach a nation of overlooked housewives – and the men who are suddenly listening – a lot more than recipes.

Also starring are Lewis Pullman, Aja Naomi King, Stephanie Koenig, Kevin Sussman, Patrick Walker and Thomas Mann.

Lessons in Chemistry” is produced for Apple TV+ by Apple Studios. Lee Eisenberg (WeCrashed, Little America) serves as showrunner. Academy Award-nominee Susannah Grant (Unbelievable, Erin Brockovich) executive produces alongside Larson. Jason Bateman and Michael Costigan (Ozark, A Teacher) executive produce for Aggregate Films. Natalie Sandy executive produces through Piece of Work Entertainment alongside Eisenberg. Louise Shore also serves as executive producer.