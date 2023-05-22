Skip to main content
Leon Ichaso Dies: Director Of ‘El Cantante,’ ‘El Paraiso’ & Dozens Of TV Series Was 74

Leon Ichaso dead obituary
Leon Ichaso Jemal Countess/WireImage

Leon Ichaso, who directed the Jennifer Lopez and Mark Anthony-starrer El Cantante in 2006 and dozens of high-profile TV series, has died of a massive heart attack, according to his sister Mari Rodriguez Ichaso. He was 74.

Ichaso also directed the acclaimed Piñero in 2001, starring Benjamin Bratt and his breakthrough, indie El Super, starring Elizabeth Peña in 1979.

Throughout his big screen career, Ichaso also directed on some of TV’s biggest shows, including multiple episodes of SNL, Crime Story, Miami Vice, Medium, The Cleaner, Criminal Minds and, most recently, Queen of the South.

His sister, a journalist who is a longtime contributor to the Spanish-language staple Vandiades as well as CNN Español Style announced his passing early this morning in a series of tweets, the first of which is translated below.

My beloved brother Leon Ichaso died today of an unexpected “massive heart attack” in Los Angeles. Brilliant, full of life, youth of spirit and illusions. A wonderful filmmaker and a unique being – and everyone who has met him knows it. I am destroyed. God help us!

