Lea Michele Tests Positive For Covid, Out Of ‘Funny Girl’ Until May 23

Lea Michele has tested positive for Covid again, and will be out of Broadway’s Funny Girl until Tuesday, May 23, the production announced today.

Julie Benko will play the role of Fanny Brice until Michele returns (Ephie Aardema will play the role on Friday, May 19).

The positive Covid test is the second for Michele, who missed more than a week of shows last September for the same reason.

Despite Benko’s solid audience reviews, the production traditionally experiences steep declines at the box office whenever Michele is absent for vacations or other reasons. Since Michele took over the role from Beanie Feldstein last fall, Funny Girl has been one of Broadway’s highest-earners: Last week, the show grossed a strong $1,637,625.

Funny Girl closes on Broadway Sept. 3.