Laurel Marsden, Elsie Fisher & Mena Suvari Board Indie ‘Ctrl Alt Del’

EXCLUSIVE: Laurel Marsden (The Pope’s Exorcist), Elsie Fisher (My Best Friend’s Exorcism) and Mena Suvari (The Dresden Sun) are set to star alongside Jason Priestley in Ctrl Alt Del, the indie drama marking Eastsiders creator Kit Williamson’s feature directorial debut.

Written by Amir Ohebsion and Arash Homampour, Ctrl Alt Del follows disaffected teen Ava (Marsden) and her estranged filmmaker father Greyson (Priestley) as they try to reconnect in the aftermath of a tragic incident prompted by his latest movie. The film explores timely questions about the responsibility of media in our society, and how what we consume profoundly affects us and the people around us.

Fisher will play Farah, who becomes Ava’s sole support at a pivotal time in her emotional growth. Suvari plays Greyson’s ex and Ava’s mother, Zoe, a self-help guru and bestselling author juggling motherhood with her book tour and all that comes with the inherent demands of both.

Sam Okun will produce through his Sam Okun Productions banner, alongside Ohebsion. Homampour will exec produce, with Nick Lyon, Lachlan Towle, Christian Jean and Constantinos Yiallourides on board as co-producers. Production kicks off in Los Angeles next week.

Said Williamson in a statement to Deadline, “I jumped at the chance to direct this beautiful, moving script because I related to it on a deeply personal level, having had my own struggles with mental health as a queer teenager, and because I knew that its vividly drawn, complex characters would attract an incredible ensemble of actors.”

Remarked Okun, “Great material always attracts great actors and this script is something very special, and so are these three phenomenal actors!”

Added Homampour, “We feel incredibly fortunate to have the extraordinary talents of Laurel, Mena and Elsie gracing our script and breathing life into our characters. Each one brings a unique blend of charisma, depth, and versatility.”

Marsden most recently starred opposite Russell Crowe in Screen Gems’ horror pic The Pope’s Exorcist, released on April 14, also appearing on Disney+’s Ms. Marvel. She will next star alongside Asa Butterfield and Natalia Dyer in the indie horror thriller All Fun and Games.

Best known for her Golden Globe-nominated and Critics’ Choice Award-winning breakout role in Bo Burnham’s Eighth Grade, Fisher most recently starred in Prime Video’s My Best Friend’s Exorcism, also appearing in the third and fourth seasons of HBO’s Barry.

Recent credits for Suvari, the BAFTA nominee known for American Beauty and American Pie, include Kevin Lewis’ horror pic Accursed and Elizabeth Blake-Thomas’ action thriller Hunt Club. Among the actress’s other upcoming projects are the action thriller The Wrecker with Danny Trejo and Harvey Keitel, the sci-fi thriller The Dresden Sun with Christina Ricci, Sean McNamara’s drama Reagan with Dennis Quaid, and James Rowe’s thriller Breakwater with Dermot Mulroney.

Marsden is repped by Encompass and Zero Gravity Management; Fisher by Innovative Artists; and Suvari by Innovative Artists, Management Production Entertainment and Jackoway Austen Tyerman.