Peyton Manning Exec Producing Las Vegas Sports Book Comedy ‘What Are The Odds?’ In Works At NBC From Sam Sklaver & Kevin Hench

EXCLUSIVE: NBC is developing What Are the Odds? a Las Vegas sports book workplace comedy, from Prodigal Son co-creator Sam Sklaver, former Last Man Standing executive producer Kevin Hench, Peyton Manning and his Omaha Productions banner and Universal Television. This marks Omaha’s first scripted TV comedy sale.

Written by Sklaver and Hench, What Are The Odds? is set in a Las Vegas sports book. It is a workplace comedy that uses the backdrop of gambling to look at all the other bets people make in their lives – choosing friends, jobs and relationships. The series will explore how all of our most meaningful decisions are really just big bets with hugely uncertain outcomes.  

Sklaver and Hench executive produce with Peyton Manning via his Omaha Productions. Universal TV, a division of Universal Studio Group, is the studio.

This marks the latest collaboration between Manning and Hench who a regular contributor for the Minus Three podcast on the Omaha Audio network. Hench also worked with Peyton on The Santa Clauses for Disney+, which the veteran showrunner executive produces.

Sklaver co-created and executive produced Prodigal Son, which ran for two seasons on Fox and most recently served as co-executive producer on the first season of Hulu’s Up Here. He is repped by WME and Hansen Jacobson Teller Hoberman

Hench executive produced Last Man Standing, co-created and executive produced Cristela, and was the creator and executive producer of Mr. Iglesias. He most recently teamed with Damon Wayans and Damon Wayans Jr. on an untitled father-son comedy that received a pilot order at CBS. He is repped by CAA and Morris Yorn Barnes Levine.

Omaha Productions, which Manning launched following his retirement from the NFL, executive produces ESPN’s Emmy-winning Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli along with alternative telecasts for college football, NBA, golf, and The UFC. The company also serves as executive producer on NFL Honors and ESPN+’s Places franchise featuring series from Peyton Manning, Eli Manning, Abby Wambach, Vince Carter, David Ortiz, Ronda Rousey, P.K. Subban, Sue Bird, and John McEnroe. Its unscripted portfolio also includes Quarterback, On the Clock, and King of Collectibles. Manning and Omaha are repped by WME.

