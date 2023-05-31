Land Speed Record Chase Explored In Docuseries ‘The Drive For Five’ From Ample & Studio71

EXCLUSIVE: Doug Herbert and George Poteet are two land speed racers who are competing to see who can next break the existing record and they’re now set to be the subjects of a new docuseries.

Ample Entertainment, the company behind HBO’s The Invisible Pilot, and ProSiebenSat.1-owned Studio71 have teamed up for The Drive for Five.

The four-part series, which doesn’t yet have any broadcasters or platforms attached, will follow Herbert and Poteet as they compete to surpass the elusive 500 mph milestone, in hot rod cars powered by automotive racing engines.

The Beast team will be led by Charlotte, NC-based Herbert, a four-time Top Fuel Drag Racing World Champion whose family has been part of racing history for more than a half century. The team for The Beast, a racing machine whose carbon fiber body work was built by Haas Formula One team principal Guenther Steiner through his company, Fibreworks, also includes NASCAR Hall Of Fame Crew Chief Ray Evernham.

The Speed Demon team will be led by Memphis-based Poteet, who, behind the wheel of his race car, has set more than a dozen records, including the current World LSR of over 470 mph and a top speed of 481.5 mph.

The series will be executive produced by Ari Mark and Phil Lott from Ample Entertainment, Arielle Worona, Michael Schreiber and Adam Boorstin from Studio71 and Larry Aidem from Reverb Advisors.

Ample is also behind Discovery+’s Queen of Versailles Reigns Again and Murder in the Heartland and Netflix’s Kangaroos: The Story of Mala.

Studio 71 is also responsible for Hulu’s Plus One, starring Maya Erskine and Jack Quaid, the Mr. Mom series for Vudu, and Obi, based on Obi Arisukwu’s popular Instagram comic strip, produced alongside Michael B Jordan’s Outlier Society.