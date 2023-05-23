‘Land Man’: Michelle Randolph & Jacob Lofland Join Billy Bob Thornton In Paramount+ Series

Michelle Randolph (1923) and Jacob Lofland (Joker 2) are set as leads opposite Billy Bob Thornton in Land Man, Paramount+s upcoming series from Taylor Sheridan and Christian Wallace.

Co-created by Sheridan and Wallace, Land Man is set in the proverbial boomtowns of West Texas and is a modern day tale of fortune seeking in the world of oil rigs. The series is an upstairs/downstairs story of roughnecks and wildcat billionaires fueling a boom so big, it’s reshaping our climate, our economy and our geopolitics. Thornton stars as Tommy Norris, a crisis manager for an oil company.

Randolph will play Ainsley Norris, the wild and strong-willed seventeen year old daughter of Tommy Norris (Thornton).

Lofland will play Cooper Norris, Tommy Norris’ (Thornton) son who is new to the demanding work in the oil and gas fields of West Texas.

Land Man is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios,101 Studios, and Sheridan’s Bosque Ranch Productions. Series is executive produced by Sheridan, Wallace, Thornton, David Glasser, David Hutkin, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, Geyer Kosinski, Dan Friedkin and Jason Hoch for Imperative Development LLC, Scott Brown and Megan Creydt for Texas Monthly; Peter Feldman serves as co-executive producer.

Randolph is best known for her breakout role as Elizabeth Dutton in Sheridan’s Paramount+ original series 1923. She’s repped by D2 Management and Gang, Tyre, Ramer, Brown & Passman

Lofland will next be seen in the upcoming Joker 2 opposite Joaquin Phoenix. He can most recently be seen in the independent film 12 Mighty Orphans alongside Luke Wilson and the Blumhouse thriller A House on the Bayou. Lofland previously was the lead in the second season of AMC’s The Son, opposite Pierce Brosnan. His other film credits include Jeff Nichols’ Mud, Sara Colangelo’s Little Accidents and Gary Ross’ Free State of Jones, as well as a leading role in Maze Runner: The Death Cure. Lofland is repped by APA and Entertainment 360.