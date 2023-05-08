Lana Condor To Star In QCode Scripted Anthology Podcast Series ‘Evergreen’; Alan Cumming & Abigail Spencer Also Cast

EXCLUSIVE: Lana Condor is trapped in a subterranean biosphere in a new scripted podcast series.

Condor, who played Lara Jean Covey in the To All The Boys film franchise, is starring in Evergreen, the first installment in anthology series Hidden Signal from QCode. The series also stars Alan Cumming and Abigail Spencer.

The nine-episode psychological sci-fi thriller was created and written by Chloe Stearns and John Wynn, who created QCode’s Last Known Position.

Evergreen finds Hannah (Condor) trapped inside her boss Fin Gorale’s (Alan Cumming) subterranean biosphere named Evergreen, alongside seven of the world’s greatest minds. When Fin informs the group that an asteroid has destroyed the surface of the Earth, they find themselves – forced survivors – tasked with rebuilding society. As the characters vie for control of Evergreen, alliances form and fracture as heroes turn into villains. But when Hannah discovers that Evergreen is malfunctioning, can she convince the group to work together to fix Fin’s creation before the utopia that was meant to save them… kills them?

Claire Holt, Ki Hong Lee, Lana McKissack, Desmin Borges, Shi Ne Nielson and Freddie Stroma also star.

The series premieres on May 25. Wynn directs and exe produces alongside Stearns, Condor, Shin Yin Hiyu, Jeremy Platt and QCode’s Rob Herting and Michele Zarate.

It is QCode’s latest scripted podcast series following Rami Malek’s Blackout, The Left, Right Game, starring Tessa Thompson, Soft Voice, starring Naomi Scott, Olivia Cooke, and Bel Powley, and Listening In, starring Rachel Brosnahan.

“We are so excited to launch Hidden Signal, an ambitious and thought-provoking new anthology series, with Chloe and John’s mind-blowing sci-fi thriller Evergreen,” said Rob Herting, CEO of QCode. “With its incredibly talented cast and its posing of existential questions through a vivid sci-fi lens, we know that Evergreen will captivate listeners.”

“From our endlessly supportive collaborators at QCode to our brilliant cast, this process has been a creator’s dream,” said Stearns and Wynn. “We’re thrilled for audiences to hear Evergreen and hope everyone has as much fun listening to the podcast as we did making it.”

Chloe Stearns and John Wynn are represented by Gersh and Grandview. Lana Condor is represented by CAA and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher. Alan Cumming is represented by B-Side Management, CAA, and Bond Artist Management. Abigail Spencer is represented by UTA, Untitled Entertainment, and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush, Kaller, Gellman, Meigs & Fox.