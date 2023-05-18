Lambert Wilson Named President Of Locarno Jury; Cineflix FAST Channels; Israeli Actress Launches London Indie — Global Briefs

Lambert Wilson Named President Of Locarno Jury

The Matrix franchise actor Lambert Wilson will be the President of the Jury at the 76th Locarno Film Festival this year. The French star will chair the panel, which will award the Pardo d’oro (Golden Leopard) to the winning film on the final night of the Switzerland fest. Wilson has worked with many top European directors, such as Claude Chabrol, Andrzej Żuławski and André Téchiné, and is best known in the U.S. for his role as the Merovingian in The Matrix Reloaded, The Matrix Revolutions and The Matrix Resurrections. His acting credits include Julia, La Boum 2 and Five Days One Summer. Recently he appeared in Prime Video series Totem and starred in Éric Besnard’s Les Choses Simples. The Locarno Film Festival will run from August 2-12.

Cineflix Launches First FAST Channels

UK-based Cineflix Rights is the latest distributor to go direct-to-consumer by launching a suite of FAST channels. More than 1,000 hours of content from Cineflix’s library will be included as the channel hit platforms such as Amazon Freevee and Xumo Play in the U.S. and Roku in Canada. The FAST networks comprise Real Disaster Channel, including Mayday: Air Disaster and Rogue Earth; Crime & Justice, featuring Bizarre Murders, Crimes That Shook Britain and Murder She Solved; and Property & Reno, with shows such as Dream Home Makeovers with Sophie Robinson, Tori & Dean: Cabin Fever and World’s Greenest Homes.

Israeli Actress Roni Nadler Launches London Production Company

Roni Nadler, an Israeli actress, as launched a London-based production company. Nadleroni, Inc., opens its doors this week on Soho with lofty ambitions to pump millions of dollars into British films in coming years. The producer will operate with Nadler’s Roni Nadler Inc business. Nadleroni will look to “create fresh and impactful content through collaborations with Israeli and international organisations, with a particular focus on addressing controversial topics through documentaries and feature films.” Reality formats are also on the radar. Nadler said she would recruit 15 staff by year-end. Nadleroni’s firsy project, a docu-reality project, will be “announced in due course.” A spokesman for Nadler said the business was backed by “investments by international media entities,” though no further details were provided.