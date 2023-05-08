CAA Signs ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Lala Kent

CAA on Monday announced its signing of Lala Kent, the media and business personality best known for starring in the Bravo reality series Vanderpump Rules.

Kent has appeared in nine seasons of the series, currently airing its tenth, which centers on the restaurants and bars owned by The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills‘ Lisa Vanderpump. She was named last night alongside co-stars Ariana Madix, Katie Maloney and Scheana Shay as the recipient of the MTV Movie & TV Award for Best Reality On-Screen Team.

Kent has thus far turned her trademark phrase “Give them Lala” into three successful beauty and lifestyle brands: Give Them Lala Beauty, Give Them Lala Skin and Give Them Lala Baby. She released her first bestselling book, Give Them Lala, in 2021 — following that success with a podcast of the same name, which since its launch that same year, has consistently ranked among the top 10 in its category, often reaching #1 throughout the year.

Outspoken about her nearly five-year sobriety journey, Kent is actively involved in a fight to change the family court system, working and fighting alongside women around the country. She continues to be represented by Untitled Entertainment, Fox Rothschild and Anderson Group PR.