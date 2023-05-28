L.A. Dodgers Clayton Kershaw Announces Team’s Revived “Christian Faith And Family Day” Event

George Michael and Clayton Kershaw agree on one thing: “Ya gotta have faith.”

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Kershaw have announced what’s termed a “relaunch” of the team’s “Christian Faith and Family Day” event.

News of the resurrected faith event comes shortly after the team enmeshed itself in a controversy over its Pride Night celebration. The team invited – then disinvited – then reinvited the controversial Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence group to take part in Pride Night’s events. Church leaders and their supporters complained that the group mocks main tenets of the faith and the service of nuns.

The Dodgers created a public relations nightmare with its back-and-forth with the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence. The Los Angeles LGBT Center pulled out of Pride Night and asked the Dodgers to either reinvite the Sisters or cancel the event. Also complaining: The Los Angeles County Delegation, which includes 39 members of the California State Senate and State Assembly,

“Excited to announce the relaunch of Christian Faith and Family Day at Dodger Stadium on July 30th,” Kershaw tweeted on Friday. “More details to come – but we are grateful for the opportunity to talk about Jesus and determined to make it bigger and better than it was before COVID. Hope to see you on July 30th!”

A logo for the event features baseball bats, a ball, and a Christian Cross.

“Stay after the game to celebrate and be part of a day of worship,” the team said in a retweet.

An official page for the event on the Dodgers’ website promised more information “soon.”