‘Kung Fu’ Star Olivia Liang Bids Show Farewell In Emotional Instagram Post

Olivia Liang took to Instagram today to express her disappointment at Kung Fu’s cancellation, but also her thanks to the people who made the series possible.

Liang played protagonist Nicky Shen on Kung Fu, which ran for three seasons on The CW. The actress used her martial arts skills to protect her small community from evil-doers.

“it has been the honor of my (expletive) life to work with this group of humans. we made a historic three seasons of a show. first predominantly Asian cast in a one hour network drama. first Asian American female showrunner. i don’t have enough words (or room in this carousel) to express my gratitude to my show-runners, my writers, my cast, my stunt team, my (expletive) crew… i love you all.

She continued, “I truly won the lottery. they are all the kindest, smartest, funniest, most hard working people in the biz. i am so so so proud of the work we did. thank you to everyone who invited us into your homes and watched our little show that could. cheers to Kung Fu, the show that changed my life forever 🤍 i love you Nicky Shen.”