Warner Bros. Discovery CFO Sees Big Ad Upside From HBO Content On New Max, Says "So Far So Good" On Launch

Kristen Stewart, Josh O’Connor & Elle Fanning To Star In ‘Rosebushpruning’ For Karim Aïnouz, Mubi & The Match Factory — Cannes

Josh O'Connor, Kristen Stewart, Elle Fanning
L to R: Josh O'Connor, Kristen Stewart, Elle Fanning L to R: Insidefoto/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images / Brian Bowen Smith / Gareth Gatrell

Kristen Stewart, Josh O’Connor and Elle Fanning are to lead The Match Factory and Mubi’s Rosebushpruning from Firebrand director Karim Aïnouz.

The movie is an adaptation of Marco Bellochio’s psychological feature 50 years ago, which was titled Fists in the Pocket. Aïnouz, who won the Cannes 2019 Un Certain Regard with The Invisible Life of Eurídice Gusmão and is behind the Alicia Vikander-starring Firebrand, is directing from a script written by Efthimis Filippou (Dogtooth). Adaptation rights were acquired from Kavac Film and shooting will begin in 2024.

Rosebushpruning is a dark satire of family and social values, centering on a young man suffering from epilepsy who plots the murders of his dysfunctional family.

“Marco Bellocchio’s astonishing debut, Fists in the Pocket, was released over 50 years ago and had a huge impact on Italian cinema and storytelling at the time,” said Aïnouz. “I’m excited to be collaborating with Efthimis Filippou to revisit this iconic work to create a contemporary parable about the death of the traditional patriarchal family — which I hope will be touching and provocative in equal measure.”

Stewart is represented by WME and McKuin/Frankel/Whitehead. O’Connor is represented by CAA, Independent Talent Group, and Johnson Shapiro Slewett & Kole. Fanning is repped by UTA, Echo Lake Entertainment, and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush, Kaller, Gellman, Meigs & Fox.

THR was first with the news.

