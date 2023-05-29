Amazon Prime Video Bites Into Korean Vampire Romcom ‘HeartBeat’; Ok Taec-Yeon Heads Cast

Prime Video is expanding its global slate of Korean dramas with vampire-themed fantasy romcom HeartBeat, starring Ok Taec-yeon.

Produced by Korean broadcaster KBS, the series will be available on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide outside of Korea starting Monday, June 26. New episodes of the 16-episode series will be available weekly on Mondays and Tuesdays.

Ok previously starred in Let’s Fight Ghost, Vincenzo and Blind. In HeartBeat, he stars opposite Won Ji-an, whose credits include Hope Or Dope, If You Wish Upon Me and D.P.

In Heartbeat, Ok plays a vampire who sleeps in a coffin for 100 years in the hope of experiencing true love, but is awakened one day early by a cold-blooded-yet-mesmerizing woman (Won), who has no time for romance.

“We’re absolutely delighted to be in partnership with one of Korea’s leading national broadcasters,” said David Simonsen, director of Prime Video, Southeast Asia.

“The opportunity to work with creators from KBS marks a significant milestone for us, and we’re excited that a title such as HeartBeat, which spans multiple genres, will satisfy our audiences’ thirst for Korean content of the highest caliber. This announcement truly reaffirms our commitment to expanding our ever-growing slate of premium Korean titles on Prime Video.”

HeartBeat director Lee Hyun-suk said: “It is with great pleasure to embark on this relationship with Prime Video, with its presence across the globe.

“HeartBeat explores vampires who are completely drained by humans. What would the lives of Korean vampires be like in the 21st century? This story, born from such an imagination, is expected to garner amusement, laughter, and touch the audience’s hearts.”

Prime Video’s slate of Korean dramas acquired for worldwide distribution also includes Island, Jinny’s Kitchen and Tale Of The Nine Tailed 1938. The streamer also recently announced its first slate of Malaysian productions, including romantic drama series That Cover Girl and action film Budak Flat.