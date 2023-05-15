‘Kitchen Nightmares’ Returns To Fox After 10 Year Absence

Gordon Ramsay is getting back into the failing restaurant game.

The celebrity chef is bringing back his long-running series Kitchen Nightmares for Fox. The show ran for seven seasons and nearly 100 episodes between 2007 and 2014.

The format sees Ramsay invited by the owners of failing restaurants across America to spend a week to help them revive their businesses.

It adds another Ramsay dish to the Fox menu, which is already stocked with a double helping of Next Level Chef, which was recently renewed for seasons three and four, Hell’s Kitchen, MasterChef and MasterChef Jr.

Studio Ramsay will produce the new season. The show was originally produced by ITV Studios America (which is now known as ITV America) in association with Optomen and A Smith & Co.

Ramsay followed Kitchen Nightmares up with Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours To Hell and Back, which ran for three seasons on the network.

The chef also operates Studio Ramsay Global as a joint venture with the company.

It comes ahead of Fox’s Upfront presentation in New York.