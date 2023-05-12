Kino Lorber Takes U.S. Rights To Inuk Artist Tanya Tagaq Documentary ‘Ever Deadly’

EXCLUSIVE: Kino Lorber has acquired all U.S. rights to documentary Ever Deadly about avant-garde Inuk throat singer-songwriter, novelist, visual artist and activist Tanya Tagaq.

Tagaq and award-winning Canadian documentary filmmaker Chelsea McMullan co-directed the National Film Board of Canada documentary which world premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2022.

Hailing from Canada’s sparsely populated northernmost territory of Nunavut, Tagaq’s work is bound up with her intimate relationship with the Nuna – the Land – as a living, breathing organism.

She began to practise throat singing while at high school and went on to become a popular act on the Canadian folk festival scene, before breaking out internationally, working with Saul Williams, Kronos Quartet, Bjork, A Tribe Called Red, Buffy Sainte-Marie, F**ked Up.

The immersive Ever Deadly explores Tagaq’s life and work, interweaving live performances, personal reflections, stunning sequences filmed in Nunavut, and hand-drawn animation by Inuk artist Shuvinai Ashoona.

McMullan is known for her documentary films capturing artists and performers, including My Prairie Home, a portrait of transgender musician Rae Spoon, and Crystal Pite: Angels’ Atlas, profiling the ballet choreographer Crystal Pite.

Kino Lorber is planning a theatrical release later this year, followed by a home video release as well as a digital release on all major platforms.

The deal for Ever Deadly was negotiated by Kino Lorber Senior Vice President Wendy Lidell and Oscar Rangel for the National Film Board of Canada.

“With an opening shot that features seven of the most riveting minutes I’ve ever seen in a documentary, Ever Deadly is an intimate deep dive into the life of extraordinary performer Tanya Tagaq, digging into her journey as a musical artist alongside her personal and spiritual history,” said Kino Lorber SVP Wendy Lidell.

“Tanya’s unique artistry is celebrated throughout Canada, and we are thrilled to have the opportunity to introduce her work and her story to American audiences.”

“How exciting! We are happy to announce our partnership with Kino Lorber and our U.S. release of Ever Deadly,” said Tagaq. “Thank you so much to everyone who put time and energy into our project. It’s been a thrill watching our vision reach you. Come see our film!”

“Having the opportunity to participate in channeling Tanya’s art, voice, and life into film has been the greatest creative endeavor of my life,” said Chelsea McMullan.

“Ever Deadly is meant to be an experience, to flood over you and take you on a journey guided by a live performance for the ages. I’m so excited we are partnering with Kino Lorber to bring Ever Deadly to American audiences.”