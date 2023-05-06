King Charles III’s Grandchildren George, Charlotte, Louis Steal The Show At Coronation

The Prince and Princess of Wales with their children at the Coronation, May 2023

The King’s grandchildren, Princes George and Louis and Princess Charlotte, managed to steal the show on Saturday when they attended the Coronation at Westminster Abbey in the heart of London.

While their father William performed an official role, kneeling in allegiance to his father the new King, the three children watched the proceedings from within the Abbey.

With all three children aged under 10 years old, courtiers had previously explained they would attend, but retreat for a short while during the service.

👋 Hello from Prince Louis

At age 5, we are told he will be seated and then ‘retire’ for a while during the 2 hour service #Coronation pic.twitter.com/nytvJJ2cjD — Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) May 6, 2023

Also present were the grandchildren of the new Queen Camilla, charged with helping to carry her canopy on the way to being crowned.

All the pictures from the Coronation – latest