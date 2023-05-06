Skip to main content
King Charles III’s Grandchildren George, Charlotte, Louis Steal The Show At Coronation

Coronation
The Prince and Princess of Wales with their children at the Coronation, May 2023 Aaron Chown - WPA Pool/Getty Images

The King’s grandchildren, Princes George and Louis and Princess Charlotte, managed to steal the show on Saturday when they attended the Coronation at Westminster Abbey in the heart of London.

While their father William performed an official role, kneeling in allegiance to his father the new King, the three children watched the proceedings from within the Abbey.

With all three children aged under 10 years old, courtiers had previously explained they would attend, but retreat for a short while during the service.

Also present were the grandchildren of the new Queen Camilla, charged with helping to carry her canopy on the way to being crowned.

