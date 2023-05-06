King Charles Coronation: No Harry Or Andrew On Royal Balcony With New Monarch

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 06: (L-R) Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor, Sir Timothy Laurence, Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh, Princess Charlotte of Wales, Princess Anne, Princess Royal, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince Louis of Wales and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Page of Honour Prince George of Wales, King Charles III, and Queen Camilla the Buckingham Palace balcony during the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 06, 2023 in London, England. The Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms takes place at Westminster Abbey today. Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022, upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

The newly crowned King Charles III appeared on the Royal Balcony at Buckingham Palace, following his Coronation at Westminster Abbey in London on Saturday.

The royals watched a flypast, including the celebrated Red Arrows formation team, over Buckingham Palace, but the aerial display was limited due to the bad weather.

Prince Harry was not present on the Balcony, having played no official role in the proceedings during the day, and was expected to depart for his home in Los Angeles soon after the ceremony. Nor was Prince Andrew, the King’s brother, who was stripped of his formal royal role in 2021, over his controversial friendship with Jeffrey Epstein.

Instead, the new monarch appeared with Royal Family members including Queen Camilla, the Prince and Princess of Wales and their children. The Queen’s ladies in attendance, including the Queen’s sister Annabel, joined the party.

Earlier in the day, King Charles had pledged “not to be served, but to serve” his people, in the first coronation to take place in the UK since that of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, in 1953.