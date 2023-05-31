Skip to main content
Kim Cattrall To Reprise Samantha Role In ‘And Just Like That…’ Season 2

By Denise Petski, Rosy Cordero

Kim Cattrall, as Samantha Jones in Sex and the City 2, will reprise her role in And Just Like That... sequel series
Warner Bros/Courtesy Everett Collection

Yes, Kim Cattrall will appear in Season 2 of And Just Like That... Cattrall will reprise her role as Samantha Jones in the second season of the Sex and the City sequel series, Deadline has learned.

There are no details about the storyline, but we’ve learned she will make a brief cameo appearance in the Season 2 finale. Her scene was filmed toward the end of Season 2 New York production in March.

In addition to playing Samantha in Sex and the City, Cattrall also played the character in the two Sex and the City sequel movies.

The last time fans saw Samantha Jones was in Sex and the City 2, the feature film that saw the ladies go to Abu Dhabi. When And Just Like That… premiered, Cattrall decided not to return. The absence of Samantha from the group was explained as she had a falling out with Carrie and eventually moved to London.

Throughout Season 1 of the Max continuation, Samantha was spoken about and she even interacted with Carrie following the death of her husband, Mr. Big. Off-screen, Samantha and Carrie reunited in Paris when the latter went to send off Big’s ashes into the Seine.

Season 2 of And Just Like That… premieres June 22 on Max.

Cattrall earned five Emmy nominations for playing Samantha on Sex and the City. She can currently be seen starring opposite Robert De Niro in Lionsgate’s About My Father, and will next be seen playing a makeup mogul in Netflix’s Glamorous, which also premieres June 22.

Variety and New York Post were first to report Cattrall’s casting.

