Martin Scorsese’s ‘Killers Of The Flower Moon’ Receives Nine-Minute Standing Ovation At Cannes World Premiere

Martin Scorsese’s anticipated epic Killers of the Flower Moon just had its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival, where the audience gave the film starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro and Lily Gladstone a nine-minute standing ovation.

Joining Scorsese for the first screening were his frequent collaborators and stars De Niro and DiCaprio, as well as Gladstone, who received some of the heartiest cheers and applause in the ovation that followed the 3-hour and 26-minute screening of the pic, which started 40 minutes later than scheduled inside the Grande Theatre Lumiere.

Scorsese spoke to the audience after the screening.

“It’s taken its time to come around, but Apple did so great by us, shooting out there … there was lots of grass — I’m a New Yorker, he said. “We also lived in that world with the Osage, we really did, and we really miss it.”

Scorsese also thanks the Cannes crowd, calling the screening a moving experience. “I don’t think I’ve ever experienced like this,” he said.

Listen to a bit of Scorsese’s speech after ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ premiere in #Cannes. Lily Gladstone received the heartiest cheers and applause pic.twitter.com/jBhM1fWIiP — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) May 20, 2023

Tim Cook of Apple calls ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ “awesome” and gives it a thumbs up #Cannes pic.twitter.com/gUk4Hu9Xsb — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) May 20, 2023

The Apple Original Films drama was adapted for the screen by Eric Roth and Scorsese from David Grann’s fact-based book. It’s set in 1920s Oklahoma and depicts the serial murder of members of the oil-wealthy Osage Nation, a string of brutal crimes that came to be known as the Reign of Terror. The result was the formation of the FBI.

At the turn of the 20th century, oil brought a fortune to the Osage Nation, whose members became some of the richest people in the world, virtually overnight. The wealth of these Native Americans immediately attracted white interlopers, who manipulated, extorted and stole as much Osage money as they could before resorting to murder.

Told through the romance between Ernest Burkhart (DiCaprio) and Mollie Kyle (Gladstone), Killers of the Flower Moon is an epic Western crime saga, where real love crosses paths with unspeakable betrayal.

Along with DiCaprio, De Niro and Gladstone, the film also features Jesse Plemons, Cara Jade Myers, JaNae Collins, Jillian Dion and Tantoo Cardinal.

Killers of the Flower Moon opens theatrically in October through Paramount Pictures and later moves to streaming globally on Apple TV+.