Kevin Yorn, Rick Yorn & David Dorfman’s BroadLight Capital Launches $225 Million Investment Fund

BroadLight Capital, the investment firm founded by entertainment attorney Kevin Yorn, talent manager Rick Yorn and investment banker David Dorfman is launching a $225 million debut fund targeting growth stage consumer and tech companies.

The Yorn brothers’ entertainment advisory firms, LBI Entertainment and Yorn Levine, represent major names in film, television, sports and music. The broad relationships across media and entertainment can “help CEOs solve endemic issues around customer acquisition and engagement,” said the firm, which was founded in 2021. Its investments so far include Zapp, a London based commerce delivery platform; MoonPay, a crypto payment infrastructure company; and Merama, a Latin American e-commerce platform.

“BroadLight is a natural extension of the client-focused businesses that my brother Rick and I have each led for the past thirty years,” said Kevin Yorn. “We have introduced hundreds of high growth businesses and their founders to our network that extends beyond the global entertainment business and reaches entrepreneurs, creatives, investors and influencers of culture. BroadLight, its partners, and our clients are now uniquely positioned to participate further in this differentiated deal flow. We are proud of what we have built, and we are so grateful for our existing and new relationships that make this exciting new chapter possible.”

Managing partner Dorfman was previously Global Head of Technology, Media & Telecom Investment Banking at Macquarie Capital.

“After over two decades on Wall Street, the opportunity to launch a new firm with such a unique story was too exciting to pass up,” said Dorfman. “In combining the Yorns’ extraordinary network with a first-rate team of investment professionals and a fundamentals-based approach to underwriting, we believe we have the foundation to build something special.”

BroadLight’s central thesis is that the convergence of technology, consumer, and entertainment sectors will accelerate in the coming decade. For growth businesses across the technology and consumer landscape, traditional customer acquisition channels such as Facebook and Google advertising have eroded as data privacy concerns have prompted regulatory and policy changes, such as Apple’s App Tracking Transparency (ATT) framework. Partnering with artists, athletes, entertainers, and premium content platforms is often an attractive alternative for customer acquisition and value creation.

BroadLight also announced that former TCV and Wellington investor Landon Jaussi has joined as a Partner.