Keshet International BA Chief Avital Onn-Shachar Exits To Set Up Own Venture

EXCLUSIVE: Avital Onn-Shachar, who oversaw legal and business affairs for series such as Apple’s Suspicion and HBO’s Our Boys, is leaving Keshet International to establish her own venture.

Onn-Shachar, who was General Counsel and EVP, Business Affairs at the global arm of the Israeli media giant, has launched Bitali Entertainment. The company specializes in business and legal affairs, strategic planning, negotiations of talent, production and co-productions deals for domestic and international projects as well as content and format acquisition/distributions deals.

New clients include includes Tehran producer Donna and Shula Studios, Masha Productions, which is behind series such as False Flag and Absentia, and Matt Brodlie and Jonathan Kier’s Upgrade Productions.

In her role at Keshet, she also worked on BBC’s The A Word, Apple’s Echo3, ABC’s Baker and the Beauty, NBC’s Wisdom of the Crowd and La Brea, Peacock’s The Calling and Nat Geo’s A Small Light. She also concluded sales deals for series such as Prisoners of War, better known as Showtime’s Homeland and Rising Star.

Onn-Shachar was one of the founding members of Keshet International, before relocating to the U.S. in 2017 to help establish Keshet Studios. She was also pivotal in establishing KI’s production companies and sales offices in the UK, U.S., Mexico and Asia, as well as the acquisition of Tresor TV in Germany and Greenbird in the UK.

Onn-Shachar said, “The content landscape has become much more sophisticated than just format distribution and tape sales. The market has realized that good IP is invaluable and can be produced all over the world, in different languages, by different cultures and in various ways. This calls for an expertise and specific knowledge in negotiating various deals between companies, buyers, talents and IP owners, from different territories. I am a great believer that when both parties are willing, there is always a way to close any deal no matter how complicated it may be. Often the cultural and industry standards differences create challenges in deal making and my goal is to use the experience I gained to bridge these differences and help the players in deal making and producing great and meaningful content”.

Keren Shahar, CEO of KI added, “I can’t rave enough about Avital and how instrumental she has been in setting up Keshet International, and then building it over the last decade into the global entity it is today. For me, working with Avital has been a learning experience and a personal pleasure. Avital is a consummate professional, with a very rare and sought-after skill set, knowledge and experience across genres and territories. I have no doubt her business will flourish because of that.”

Avi Nir, CEO of Keshet Media Group added, “Over the years, Avital’s dedication, determination and natural problem-solving abilities have meant she’s been able to achieve the seemingly impossible again and again for Keshet. Clients of Avital’s new venture will soon start to reap the rewards of having her in their corner.”