Kerry Condon Joins Brad Pitt In Apple’s F1 Racing Film

EXCLUSIVE: Following her Oscar-nominated work in The Banshees Of Inisherin, Kerry Condon looks to have found her first big follow-up since her nomination she is set to join Brad Pitt in Apple Studios’ big-budget untitled F1 racing tentpole pic. Damson Idris is also on board with Joseph Kosinski set to direct.

Kosinski will produce his untitled feature alongside Jerry Bruckheimer and Chad Oman of Jerry Bruckheimer Films (Top Gun: Maverick), seven-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton through his Dawn Apollo banner and Plan B, with Copper CEO Penni Thow serving as executive producer.

The untitled feature follows Pitt as a racer who comes out of retirement to mentor a younger driver and take his final stab at glory on the track as the younger driver’s teammate. Condon is set to play the team’s Technical Director, overseeing the design and development of the sophisticated race car.

Apple landed the package in one of 2022s biggest deals. At the time, sources told Deadline the package was in the $130 million-$140 million range, before above-the-line compensation. That puts it in line with several big package deals made last year, the kind that seem perfectly suited to streamers that need content but are still getting up to speed on the development front.

This marks Apple Studios second feature with Pitt and Plan B Entertainment who are partnering, along with Academy Award-winner George Clooney’s Smokehouse, on the Jon Watts directed untitled film starring Pitt and Clooney.

Condon was most recently seen starring opposite Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson in Martin McDonagh acclaimed film, The Banshees of Inisherin. Condon garnered rave reviews as well as Golden Globe and Critics Choice Award nominations for her performance as Siobhán. She will next be seen opposite Jude Law in Disney+’s Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, the Goonies-like series hailing from Spider-Man: No Way Home director Jon Watts and Spider-Man: Homecoming writer Chris Ford. Condon will also star in the forthcoming Atomic Monster and Blumhouse supernatural thriller Night Swim alongside Wyatt Russell as well as In The Land Of Saints And Sinners alongside Liam Neeson and Ciarán Hinds.

