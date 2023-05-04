Peyton Manning’s Omaha Productions And Prime Video Team For Scripted And Documentary Film Projects About Longshot Kentucky Derby Winner Rich Strike

EXCLUSIVE: As the horses near the starting gate for Saturday’s running of the Kentucky Derby, Peyton Manning’s Omaha Productions has lined up twin projects about Rich Strike, the upset winner of last year’s race.

Omaha is teaming with Amazon Prime Video to produce both a documentary and a scripted film based on the improbable win by the 80-to-1 longshot. The projects center on trainer Eric Reed, who overcame tragedy to engineer one of the biggest stunners in the nearly 150-year history of the Derby.

The scripted feature is a first for Omaha, which Manning launched after retiring from the NFL in 2016. Earlier this week, Deadline was the first to report on the company’s first foray into scripted comedy at NBC. Peter Chernin-backed non-scripted specialist Words + Pictures is also a producer of the documentary project.

“Last year’s Derby was a day I’ll never forget, it was something beyond my wildest dreams,” Reed said. “I am so excited that Peyton and Omaha Productions will help me share this story with the world. I hope we can show people how amazing things can happen to all of us, if we just believe in the power of hope, hard work, and a little bit of luck.”

Reed’s story lent itself to a narrative telling even before last year’s breakthrough. He followed his father, Herbert, into the family business and eventually worked with several dozen horses in a Kentucky-based stable about an hour’s drive from Churchill Downs. In 2016, tragedy struck in the form of a lightning strike, which caused a fire that burned down Reed’s barn in the middle of the night, killing 23 horses. Although Reed was devastated, the small-town community and his family rallied to help him rebuild the barn and continue his training. In 2021, he bought Rich Strike for $30,000 (a tiny amount by the standards of horseracing) on behalf of owner Richard Dawson.

As a 3-year-old in spring 2022, Rich Strike benefited from a last-minute opportunity when a horse was scratched from the field of 20, opening up a coveted spot in the Kentucky Derby. At first, a fairytale ending did not appear likely, as Rich Strike was in 18th place after the first half-mile. But after weaving through horse after horse, the ultimate outlier made his way to the front of the field by the final turn and crossed the wire for one of the sports world’s most improbable victories.

In an interview with Deadline, Manning said the story of Rich Strike resonated with him for a number of reasons. “What we talk about at Omaha is to unify and uplift,” he said. “We want to create things that celebrate community and family.”

The Rich Strike story attracted interest from multiple parties. (Reed is managed by Beth Fryman and Omaha is repped by WME.) On a Zoom conversation, Manning recalled, he and Reed had good chemistry. “We stopped talking about Rich Strike” and moved on to other things they have in common, he said. “His dad was a hero, like mine has been, and he was in a family business, so I could relate to that. It was important to him that the story be told right. It’s not just the race, it’s everything they overcame to get there.”

Manning, who spent most of his Hall of Fame career with the Indianapolis Colts, said he used to attend the Derby every year because it was a doable drive south to neighboring Kentucky. He hasn’t been since moving to Denver a decade ago. “The fact that I had been there, I certainly had an appreciation for the atmosphere,” he said. This Saturday, Manning and his family are going to the Derby and he will get to meet Reed in person for the first time. As he does every year, he will also put $100 down on the No. 18 horse, in honor of his jersey number.

Omaha has grown steadily since its launch in 2020 and made a splash with the “Manningcast,” an alternate broadcast of Monday Night Football featuring commentary by Manning, his brother and fellow ex-NFL QB, Eli Manning, along with guests.

In retrospect, the decision to go into TV and film production wasn’t an obvious one, Manning said.

“I was always envious of my teammates who knew exactly what they wanted to do after they stopped playing,” he said. Tony Dungy, who had coached Manning on the Colts, urged him not to rush into anything and consider all of his options.

Interactions between Manning and Kobe Bryant wound up shaping the ex-quarterback’s thinking about his future. “I wasn’t super-close with Kobe,” he said of the late basketball great, but the pair became friendly after meeting in 1999 at a game between Bryant’s LA Lakers and the Orlando Magic. “Hearing him talk about Granity Studios and what he was building there really told me, ‘Wow, he can do things beyond basketball.’ … It dawned on me as we were talking, ‘You can be part of things that you aren’t actually in. You can be the coach on the sidelines.”

Bryant went on to create Detail, a show breaking down the Xs and Os of basketball that was one of the flagship originals on ESPN+ when it launched in 2018. The connection with Manning led to the QB joining the show to do football-centric episodes before Omaha had officially launched. The experience offered Manning clarity about the opportunities in production.

“I thought you had to go and hire all of these people and it just didn’t really sound like a very smart idea,” Manning said. “But Kobe was very passionate about it saying it’s really just about aligning yourself with smart people in this space. It’s a bit of a cheesy football cliché, but you throw little completions, then bigger completions and then maybe you score a touchdown.”