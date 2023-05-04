Kelsey Grammer & His Grammnet NH Productions Inks First-Look Deal With CBS Studios

EXCLUSIVE: With the Frasier sequel series for Paramount+ wrapping production, star and executive producer Kelsey Grammer and his Grammnet NH Productions has closed a first-look television deal with CBS Studios, the studio behind the Cheers/Frasier franchise.

The pact marks a homecoming for Grammer at CBS Studios. The actor-producer’s previous Grammnet banner had a series of overall deals at the studio and its predecessor Paramount Network TV, which yielded such hit series as Medium for NBC/CBS, Girlfriends for UPN/The CW, its spinoff The Game, which aired for nine seasons on UPN/The CW/BET. In addition to the Frasier sequel, Grammnet NH Productions is collaborating with CBS Studios on The Game dramedy revival for Paramount+.

The new incarnation of Frasier, which brings the famous psychiatrist (Grammer) back to Boston, comes from writers Chris Harris (How I Met Your Mother) and Joe Cristalli (Life In Pieces), who executive produce with the Grammnet NH team of Grammer; Tom Russo, Head of Film and Television; and Jordan McMahon, VP of Film and Television. The series, which finished production this week, is produced by CBS Studios in association with Grammnet NH.

In addition to Frasier and the second season of The Game, within the past year, Grammnet NH produced the docuseries Phat Tuesdays: The Era of Hip-Hop Comedy for Amazon, Kelsey Grammer’s Historic Battles for America for Fox Nation and the telefilm The Twelve Days of Christmas Eve for Lifetime in which Grammer starred opposite his daughter Spencer Grammer.

Grammnet also previously produced three seasons of the supernatural horror series Light as a Feather for Hulu, the animated series You’re Not a Monster and Starz series Boss, headlined by Grammer.

Grammer is repped by UTA and Vault Entertainment.