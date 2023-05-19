Skip to main content
“Freedom Of Expression” Will Be Priority For UK Streaming Regulation, Says Ofcom Boss

Disney Removes Dozens Of Series From Disney+ & Hulu, Including 'Big Shot', 'Willow', 'Y' & 'Dollface'
Carol Morley’s ‘Typist Artist Pirate King’ Gets UK Deal; Kelly Macdonald & Monica Dolan Star In Pic Exec-Produced By Jane Campion — Cannes Market

EXCLUSIVE: Metro International has sold UK and Irish rights to Carol Morley’s Typist Artist Pirate King to Modern Films. Deal was finalized this week in Cannes.

Drawing from the extensive archives of forgotten artist Audrey Amiss, the feature is a road movie of her life. The film uses real events and actual dialogue from Amiss’s letters and diaries to create an imaginary trip where we explore the world as Audrey perceived it.

BAFTA nominee Carol Morley (Dreams Of A Life) directs from her original screenplay. BAFTA winner Monica Dolan (The Dig) and BAFTA nominee Kelly Macdonald (Boardwalk Empire) star alongside BAFTA winner Gina McKee (Phantom Thread).

Pic is produced by Cairo Cannon of Cannon and Morley Productions (Out of Blue) with Oscar winner Jane Campion, Anne Sheehan and Reno Antoniades as executive producers. BAFTA nominee Ameenah Ayub Allen (Rocks) is also producer.

The film drew largely positive reviews after its UK premiere in Glasgow in March and Modern Films is lining up a theatrical release later this year.

Writer-director Morley commented: “I love the ethos of Modern Films and am delighted that Typist Artist Pirate King has found such a dynamic and supportive home, with people that deeply understand how to reach an audience. I’ve always wanted to launch a film with Eve Gabereau at the helm. I totally admire her enduring commitment to film distribution; from where she began, carrying 35mm prints in cans from venue to venue, she has become incredibly significant in shaping the British cinema experience.”

Other key production credits include César-winning DOP Agnès Godard (Beau Travail) and BAFTA nominated production designer Janey Levick (This Is England).

The film is financed by the BFI, BCP Asset Management, MBK Productions, LipSync and Genesis Entertainment with support from the Wellcome Trust and development financing from BBC Films and the BFI.

Metro is screening the film in the market at Cannes alongside Doctor Jekyll, the horror starring Eddie Izzard.

