Kelly Clarkson On The Reason She’s Relocating Talk Show To New York City

Kelly Clarkson is opening up about the reason she is relocating her eponymous daytime talk show to New York City after four seasons in Los Angeles.

The American Idol winner was interviewed by Nancy O’Dell for TalkShopLive where the singer said she told the staff about her decision in January.

“I talked to them because I was like, ‘Guys, I need you to know what’s happening. It’s either I’m not going to be able to continue the show or I gotta go East Coast,” she recalled. “Covid, pointed out [that] being isolated and so far from your family… that’s not good for anyone. And my family is East Coast, they’re North Carolina based. So it was one of those things where I just had to… and also there was a lot of personal things going on, too.”

Clarkson went on to explain that she felt her kids and family also “really needed a fresh start” that she couldn’t make happen due to “hurdle after hurdle with things.”

The Since U Been Gone singer said that the move “was 100 percent my idea and it was really cool that NBC backed me because I was like, ‘Y’all, I love doing this show. I really do. I didn’t even know I would but I gotta make a change for me and my family. Any chance we could do this? I know we can’t do this from my ranch so any chance we could do it in New York [because] it’s at least closer to my family.’ That was really the main reason.”

Clarkson also hinted that another reason for her move to the Big Apple was because she loves theater and Broadway and would like to pursue an opportunity “to do anything related to that.”