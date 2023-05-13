Kelly Clarkson, NBCU Respond To Report Of “Toxic Work Environment” At Her Daytime Show

Kelly Clarkson has issued a response to a bombshell report in Rolling Stone accusing her daytime show’s executives of creating a toxic work environment.

Workers complained in the report of being “bullied and intimidated,” “overworked” and “traumatized” by the show’s “monster” producers. Clarkson herself was absolved as being unaware of the conditions.

Clarkson responded via Instagram to the allegations and promised change.

“In my 20 years in the entertainment industry, I’ve always led with my heart and what I believed to be right,” she wrote in a post shared to Instagram Friday. “I love my team at ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show,’ and to find out that anyone is feeling unheard and or disrespected on this show is unacceptable.”

Clarkson continued on, promising that she has “always been, and will continue to be” committed to creating “a safe and healthy environment” behind the scenes.

“As we prepare for a move to the East Coast, I am more committed than ever to ensuring that not only [for] our team that is moving, but also [that] our new team in NY is comprised of the best and kindest in the business.”

Clarkson noted that part of that will include “leadership training for all of the senior staff,” including herself.

“There is always room to grow and ensure we are all being/becoming the best version of ourselves in any business, especially when it comes to leadership, to ensure that any notion of toxicity is eradicated,” the “American Idol” alum added.

NBCU followed up with its own statement.

“We are committed to a safe and respectful work environment and take workplace complaints very seriously, and to insinuate otherwise is untrue. When issues are reported, they are promptly reviewed, investigated and acted upon as appropriate. The Kelly Clarkson Show strives to build a safe, respectful and equitable workplace that nurtures a culture of inclusivity and creativity.”

The Kelly Clarkson Show is a ratings winner, with 1.4 million daily viewers as of December 2022, according to Nielsen.

The Writers Guild of America has also launched an investigation into the show, according to emails obtained by Rolling Stone.