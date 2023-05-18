Kellan Lutz, Neal McDonough And Mila Harris To Star In Pic ‘The December Cross’ For Archstone Entertainment & FilmHedge

EXCLUSIVE: Kellan Lutz (Twilight), Neal McDonough (Minority Report), and Mila Harris (No Exit) have signed on to star in The December Cross, with Archstone Entertainment securing world sales rights and Joshua Harris and Jon Gosier of FilmHedge financing.

Todd Turner (Good Neighbor) wrote and will direct the film. Turner will also serve as producer through Wonderstruck, alongside Gabrielle Almagor for Urban Tales Productions and Michael Slifkin, Scott Martin, and Jack Sheehan of Archstone. Principal photography is scheduled to start September 2023 in Massachusetts.

The pic is set in a town called Bethlehem, where border agents have just intercepted a coyote smuggling in a group of tired, desperate, and frightened refugees. There, an 11-year-old girl runs into a 7-year-old boy, Yosef, seeking refuge. Maya and Yosef become fast friends, and their ensuing adventure nearly kills them both but ends up warming the hearts of the townspeople with life lessons stretching far beyond their own borders.

“I am really happy to be a part of The December Cross. We have an amazing cast, and the subject matter has such a unique and timely voice concerning immigration, family, and love,” Lutz said. “As an actor, I look for meaningful stories to tell and I’m looking forward to playing a character with such internal and external conflict.”

Archstone most recently produced The Best Man, starring Luke Wilson and Dolph Lundgren, which was released theatrically last month via Saban. They also recently acquired and are selling Adam The First with David Duchovny, Futra Days with Tania Raymonde and Brandon Sklenar, and The Greatest Surf Movie In The Universe starring Luke Hemsworth, Kelly Slater, and Mick Fanning.

FilmHedge is a fintech platform that provides private credit and financing for TV and film producers.

Lutz is repped by Innovative and Zero Gravity, McDonough is with WME and Luber Roklin, Harris is repped by Paradigm and Complete Management Group, Esposito is with Special Artists Agency and Authentic, and Savante is with Exclusive Artists Agency and Opus Entertainment.