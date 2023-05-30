Ke Huy Quan, ‘Everything Everywhere’ Oscar Winner, Signs With UTA

EXCLUSIVE: Just a couple of months out from his Academy Award win for his memorable supporting role in A24‘s Everything Everywhere All at Once, Ke Huy Quan has taken on new agency representation, signing with UTA in all areas.

One of his first projects undertaken following a 20-year hiatus from acting, which kicked off his full-time return to the profession, the multiverse-traversing sci-fi action dramedy Everything Everywhere was of course the cultural phenomenon of 2022, which emerged from the 95th Oscars as the most decorated picture at seven wins and also made history last year as A24’s highest grossing picture of all time, crossing $100M at the global box office.

The film written and directed by Daniels, which had Quan starring alongside Michelle Yeoh, Jamie Lee Curtis and Stephanie Hsu, centers on Evelyn (Yeoh), a Chinese American immigrant who discovers while being audited by the IRS that she must connect with alternate lives she could have led, in order to head off an existential threat to the multiverse.

Like his co-stars, Quan inhabited multiple roles, including Evelyn’s unassuming husband Waymond and such alter egos scattered throughout the multiverse as Alpha-Waymond. Hs work led him to become the first Asian male to win an individual film acting award from SAG, with the actor also scoring accolades at the Golden Globes, Critics’ Choice Awards, Independent Spirit Awards and Gotham Awards, as well as from the New York Film Critics Circle and the Los Angeles Film Critics Association.

Quan can currently be seen starring alongside Daniel Wu and Yeoh in the action comedy series American Born Chinese, which debuted on Disney+ on May 24. Up next on the television front for the actor is the anticipated second season of Disney+’s Emmy-nominated Loki, which will mark his introduction to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In the new installment, slated to premiere on October 6, he stars alongside Tom Hiddleston, Owen Wilson, Sophia Di Martino and more.

Coming up next for Quan on the feature side is the Russo Brothers’ adaptation of the acclaimed graphic novel The Electric State for Netflix, where he will star opposite Chris Pratt, Millie Bobby Brown, Stanley Tucci, Billy Bob Thornton and Giancarlo Esposito, among others.

Quan broke out as an actor at age 12, starring opposite Harrison Ford and Kate Capshaw in Steven Spielberg’s Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom for Paramount. After originating the iconic role of Short Round, he went on to play Data opposite Josh Brolin, Martha Plimpton and Sean Astin in the beloved Warner Bros adventure comedy, The Goonies.

In the decades prior to his comeback story for the ages, Quan worked extensively on the development and action choreography on numerous global projects, alongside such notable filmmakers as Wong Kar-wai. He continues to be represented by Cohen & Gardner and Narrative PR.