Katy Perry Had Trouble Finding Her Seat At King Charles’ Coronation & Her Giant Hat Didn’t Help

Katy Perry was among a galaxy of stars at King Charles III’s Coronation, but the American pop star had a spot of bother finding her seat in Westminster Abbey.

Peering out from under a giant pink hat, Perry strode among the pews of the abbey looking for her spot among the gathered guests. At one point, she appeared to ask others for guidance.

Katy Perry spotted looking for her seat at the #Coronation of King Charles III. pic.twitter.com/m2JmrCtNIg — Pop Base (@PopBase) May 6, 2023

Perry is due to perform at the Coronation Concert on Sunday evening. Other musical acts will include Lionel Richie and Take That.

Other star guests at the Westminster Abbey service included Emma Thompson, Judi Dench, and Maggie Smith.