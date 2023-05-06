Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

King Charles Coronation: Harry Takes His Place At Father’s Ceremony In London

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Katy Perry Had Trouble Finding Her Seat At King Charles’ Coronation & Her Giant Hat Didn’t Help

Katy Perry
Katy Perry Sky News

Katy Perry was among a galaxy of stars at King Charles III’s Coronation, but the American pop star had a spot of bother finding her seat in Westminster Abbey.

Peering out from under a giant pink hat, Perry strode among the pews of the abbey looking for her spot among the gathered guests. At one point, she appeared to ask others for guidance.

Perry is due to perform at the Coronation Concert on Sunday evening. Other musical acts will include Lionel Richie and Take That.

Other star guests at the Westminster Abbey service included Emma Thompson, Judi Dench, and Maggie Smith.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad