2023 Eurovision Song Contest To Stream On Peacock In The US — How To Watch

Kate Middleton Makes Surprise Cameo In Star-Studded Opening Number At Eurovision Final

After King Charles and Queen Camilla’s video cameo during the first semi-final of the 2023 Eurovision, the Saturday grand final featured another royal appearance during the epic performance of last year’s winning song, “Stefania,” by Ukraine’s Kalush Orchestra, which opened the show.

The band was joined by a slew of famous musicians, along with Kate Middleton. The Princess of Wales played the piano for a few bars of the song, along with famous composer Andrew Lloyd Webber, who did the same.

Other famous faces who made cameos in the performance included Britain’s Sam Ryder, the runner-up at the 2022 Eurovision with “Rocket Man,” which allowed the UK to host this year’s final on behalf of war-ravaged Ukraine, as well as Ms Banks and Joss Stone.

Co-hosted by Ted Lasso‘s Hannah Waddingham, the Eurovision final streams on Peacock in the US.

Below is a clip from Kalush Orchestra’s performance and a video of Middleton’s cameo.

