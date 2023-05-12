Kaitlyn Collins Addresses CNN Trump Town Hall, Calling It “Major Inflection Point” In Race For President; Critics Call It Something Else Entirely

For the third time today, a prominent figure at CNN attempted to reframe the network’s roundly-criticized town hall with former president Donald Trump on Wednesday night, an event moderated by Kaitlyn Collins.

Related Story Donald Trump Steamrolls Through CNN Town Hall — Analysis

Collins anchored CNN’s 9 p.m. hour tonight, opening the show by making the case that the town hall “was a major inflection point in the Republican party’s search for its next nominee and potentially the starting line for America’s next presidential race.” She noted that Trump is the Republican front runner.

“About last night,” Collins began. “The 70 minutes I spent on stage in New Hampshire with former president Donald Trump was a major inflection point in the Republican party’s search for its nominee and potentially the starting line for America’s next presidential race. It’s important to remember that he is, right now, the GOP frontrunner, a race that he is running, as noted, while being criminally indicted, found civilly liable and under investigation for everything from his handling of classified documents to his business empire.”

Collins: About last night, the 70 minutes I spent on stage in New Hampshire with former president Donald Trump was a major inflection point in the Republican party's search for its nominee.. pic.twitter.com/DjemhJdA9t — Acyn (@Acyn) May 12, 2023

The network’s Anderson Cooper earlier devoted a portion of his primetime program to address the backlash against the network for its town hall with Donald Trump, in which the Republican spewed lies and misinformation before a friendly, cheering audience.

“You have every right to be outraged and angry and never watch this network again,” Cooper told viewers. “But do you think staying in your silo and only listening to people you agree with is going to make that person go away?”

Cooper’s comments were a defense of the network’s decision to go forward with the town hall, plans that drew criticism for the past week as many predicted that moderator Kaitlan Collins would be able to fully fact-check Trump in real time. While she did try to call out some of his misinformation, Trump mostly steamrolled over Collins’ objections.

Even earlier today, CNN Worldwide CEO Chris Licht defended the town hall. On the network’s morning editorial call, Licht said, “I absolutely unequivocally believe America was served very well by what we did last night, because it laid bare and created, in the words of Joe Scarborough, a political earthquake, and that people woke up and they know what the stakes are in this election in a way that they didn’t the day before.” Deadline obtained audio of the call.

Rather than a political earthquake, former CNN correspondent Keith Olbermann saw in the event a different kind of disaster, calling it “the Hindenberg of TV news,” and laying blame not on viewers who may or may not want to stay in their silos, but on the network itself.

THE HINDENBURG OF TV NEWS:@CNN gave its credibility to Trump's madness



It must fire CEO Chris Licht: its owners must sell the brand they destroyed; E.Jean Carroll must sue over new defamation; @kaitlancollins must sue her agent



THUR. COUNTDOWN PODCAST: https://t.co/QfCBHz0LU6 pic.twitter.com/cRxkOjb24m — Keith Olbermann↙️ (@KeithOlbermann) May 11, 2023

Others claimed that the event was, not so much an inflection point for the presidential race, per Collins, but rather an inflection point for CNN. MSNBC’s Mehdi Hasan live-tweeted the town hall, offering pointed criticism of CNN not just for platforming Trump, but for it’s approach to challenging him.

In response to Licht’s comments today, Hasan tweeted, “I would argue that ‘making news;’ is not our job; holding power to account is. And on that measure, the town hall last night was a complete and utter failure.”

I would argue that ‘making news’ is not our job; holding power to account is. And on that measure, the town hall last night was a complete and utter failure. https://t.co/pi9hnzJf6A — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) May 11, 2023

The town hall had a viewership of 3.3 million, enough for CNN to win the time slot against its rivals and the evening itself. But given the heavy promotion and buzz in the political press, the audience was still below six other similar events on Fox News and behind the audience of a town hall featuring Joe Biden in 2020.