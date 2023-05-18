EXCLUSIVE: Actress and model Kaia Gerber signs with Entertainment 360.

Gerber will next be seen in MGM’s Bottoms, directed by Emma Seligman, also starring Rachel Sennot and Ayo Edebiri. The film premiered at SXSW in February and will be in theaters August 2023. Gerber will also be seen in Apple TV’s upcoming and highly anticipated series Mrs. American Pie opposite Kristen Wiig and Laura Dern.

Gerber has also appeared in Ryan Murphy’s acclaimed anthology series, American Horror Story and American Horror Stories alongside Sarah Paulson, Kathy Bates and Evan Peters.

With more than 9 million followers, Gerber’s taste ranges from books like Normal People by Sally Rooney to Norwegian Wood by Murakami to Play It As It Lays by Joan Didion.

Gerber is also repped by CAA and Wolf Kasteler.