Justin Theroux Joins Michael Keaton In ‘Beetlejuice’ Sequel At Warner Bros

Donald Trump Found Liable In E. Jean Carroll Sexual Assault & Defamation Trial, Must Pay Nearly $5M In Damages
EXCLUSIVE: Justin Theroux is latest new addition to the ensemble of Warner Bros’ Beetlejuice sequel that has Tim Burton directing and Michael Keaton set to reprise his iconic character. Winona Ryder is also set to reprise her role from the original 1988 supernatural comedy, with Jenna Ortega set to play Ryder’s daughter in the new pic.

Not much is known about the sequel except that the titular ghost will return to cause more antics. Details about who Theroux is playing are also under wraps. Warner Bros just dated the pic for September 6, 2024, with production set to start Wednesday in the UK.

Burton is also producihg along with Tommy Harper, Plan B, Marc Toberoff and David Geffen, with Alfred Gough and Miles Millar penning the most recent draft.

The cult 1988 movie made $75 million and further propelled Keaton’s star power; he and Burton would work together again in 1989’s Batman.

Theroux has been busy as of late starting with his new HBO limited series White House Plumbers, which also stars Woody Harrelson and premiered May 1. He was also recently seen in False Positive as well as the Apple TV+ series The Mosquito Coast.

He is repped by CAA and Lighthouse Management and Media.

