‘Jury Duty’ Star Ronald Gladden Signs With Artists First

EXCLUSIVE: Ronald Gladden has signed with Artists First for representation. The firm is working closely with Gladden to find opportunities that align with his brand in Hollywood and beyond.

Gladden unknowingly made his TV debut in the Amazon Freevee series Jury Duty, a top-secret docu-style comedy series created by Gene Stupnitsky and Lee Eisenberg. The series premiered on April 7 and is currently available to stream in its entirety via Freevee.

Jury Duty chronicles the inner workings of an American jury trial through the eyes of a juror (Gladden) who is unaware the entire case is fake, and everyone he meets is an actor, including James Marsden, and everything that happens — inside the courtroom and out — is carefully planned.

It was Gladden’s honesty and curiosity that earned him the “good guy” label by fans and critics alike. Those qualities also kept executive producers on their toes throughout production, as they weren’t expecting Gladden to be so inquisitive and thoughtful about the case and those involved.

“Artists First is excited to guide this next chapter of Ronald’s professional career in the entertainment industry. We were drawn to Ronald due to his good guy’ brand and think everyone needs a little more of that in their lives,” a representative of the management firm tells Deadline.

Originally from Oregon and now based in San Diego, Gladden was a project manager who applied on Craigslist to be a part of a documentary about jury duty. What he didn’t realize was that this decision would turn him into an accidental TV star and one of social media’s latest obsessions.

“I’m very excited and happy to announce that I’ll be partnering with Artists First, a company that understands me and shares the same vision,” Gladden says.