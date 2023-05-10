Julia Louis-Dreyfus Says ‘Seinfeld Curse’ Idea “Was Invented By The Media”: “It Was So Moronic”

Julia Louis-Dreyfus has some thoughts on the so-called Seinfeld curse, the idea that the cast of the hit sitcom was unable to find success after the show ended.

However, Louis-Dreyfus proved that there was no such curse starring on Emmy-winning shows like The New Adventures of Old Christine and Veep.

“It was invented by the media,” Louis-Dreyfus told Rolling Stone in an interview. “They thought it was clever. You don’t need me to prove it wrong, it was ridiculous! It made no sense. I was amazed that it had legs, because it was so moronic. I don’t know how else to say it!”

The alleged curse was fueled by the short-lived projects of some of its cast members after Seinfeld ended its successful run on NBC after 9 seasons. Louis-Dreyfus went on to star in Watching Ellie for the peacock network in 2002. The first season of the single-camera comedy series filmed 13 episodes but only 10 episodes aired. A second season of Watching Ellie was greenlit and retooled as a classic multi-camera sitcom but it failed to gain a following.

Similarly, other cast members from Seinfeld found it difficult to land on a stable series with The Michael Richards Show on NBC only lasting eight episodes and Jason Alexanders’ sitcoms on ABC (Bob Patterson) and CBS (Listen Up!) were also pulled after their one season run.

Louis-Dreyfus proved there was no such curse as she found success with The New Adventures of Old Christine which went on to air for five seasons. Starring in the CBS show gave Louis-Dreyfus an Emmy Award in 2006 for her role as Christine Campbell. She would later find even more success starring as Selina Meyer in the HBO comedy Veep which led her to win the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for six consecutive years.